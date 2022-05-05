Standard Protocol (STND) Trading 23.5% Lower Over Last Week

Standard Protocol (STND) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0992 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $703,496.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.11 or 0.00225012 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00039875 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71,540.76 or 1.96037403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

