Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$76.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STN shares. National Bankshares raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Stantec and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Stantec alerts:

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.50, for a total transaction of C$567,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,046,004. Insiders have sold 47,644 shares of company stock worth $2,997,658 over the last ninety days.

Stantec stock traded down C$1.16 on Thursday, reaching C$58.46. 402,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,812. The stock has a market cap of C$6.50 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$52.09 and a twelve month high of C$73.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.24.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57. The firm had revenue of C$916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$922.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

About Stantec (Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.