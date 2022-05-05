Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Barclays

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.46.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.10. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $73.38 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

