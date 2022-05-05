Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.22

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as low as C$0.22. Starcore International Mines shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 5,500 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24.

About Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM)

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral resources in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of 12,991 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

