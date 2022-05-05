StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) to announce $168.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $168.00 million to $168.78 million. StarTek reported sales of $163.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $696.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $688.97 million to $703.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $747.05 million, with estimates ranging from $744.09 million to $750.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow StarTek.

Get StarTek alerts:

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $178.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. StarTek had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.21%.

SRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on StarTek in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

Shares of SRT stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.04. 57,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,051. StarTek has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $162.70 million, a PE ratio of 134.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in StarTek by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in StarTek in the 4th quarter worth about $1,190,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in StarTek by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in StarTek by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in StarTek in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

StarTek Company Profile (Get Rating)

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StarTek (SRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.