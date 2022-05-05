Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on STXS. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stereotaxis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Shares of Stereotaxis stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $185.85 million, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.74. Stereotaxis has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 94.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 130,494 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Stereotaxis by 40.3% during the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 221,770 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Stereotaxis by 345.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 52,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis during the third quarter worth about $959,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

About Stereotaxis (Get Rating)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stereotaxis (STXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.