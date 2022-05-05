stETH Price Hits $704.92 on Top Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH coin can currently be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00219466 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.72 or 0.00468317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00039197 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,617.84 or 1.94187345 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

