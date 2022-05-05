Stipend Reaches Market Cap of $49,517.53 (SPD)

Stipend (SPD) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Stipend has a market capitalization of $49,517.53 and approximately $145.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stipend has traded 41.6% lower against the dollar. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,587.94 or 1.00097786 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00050237 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.30 or 0.00243502 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00142078 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.10 or 0.00291030 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00092698 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00009907 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004599 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 13,179,439 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

