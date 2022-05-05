Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 16,157 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,446% compared to the typical volume of 1,045 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

TRP opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $59.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 26.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

