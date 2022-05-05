StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.83.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $3.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 982.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 66.5% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after buying an additional 527,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 26,032 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 12.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 43,933 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 255,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 347.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 179,499 shares in the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mesoblast (Get Rating)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.