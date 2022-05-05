StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Allied Healthcare Products from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

AHPI opened at $2.58 on Friday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of -3.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21.

Allied Healthcare Products ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products during the third quarter valued at $80,000.

About Allied Healthcare Products (Get Rating)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

