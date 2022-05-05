StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Allied Healthcare Products from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
AHPI opened at $2.58 on Friday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of -3.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products during the third quarter valued at $80,000.
About Allied Healthcare Products
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.
