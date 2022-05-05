StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

VolitionRx stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. VolitionRx has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $153.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.65.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

