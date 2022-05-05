StockNews.com Upgrades Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) to “Strong-Buy”

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATKR. Citigroup upped their target price on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.47. The stock had a trading volume of 563,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,515. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.68 and its 200-day moving average is $102.96. Atkore has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.23.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $1.64. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $1,834,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,752 shares of company stock worth $3,404,923 in the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,428,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,224,000 after buying an additional 468,091 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter worth $168,216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atkore by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,991,000 after acquiring an additional 289,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Atkore by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atkore by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,441,000 after purchasing an additional 119,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

