StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Upgraded at TD Securities

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$8.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$8.00. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on StorageVault Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

CVE SVI remained flat at $C$6.42 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,135. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of C$3.68 and a one year high of C$7.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

