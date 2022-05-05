STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.12.

NYSE:STOR traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.61. 161,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.17. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.86.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STOR. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STOR. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in STORE Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in STORE Capital by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

