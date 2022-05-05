Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Boosted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Stryker by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $241.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $91.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.08. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.44.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

