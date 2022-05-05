Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Summit Hotel Properties stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,880. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $10.94.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 84,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 801,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

