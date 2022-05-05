Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.
Summit Hotel Properties stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,880. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $10.94.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.
About Summit Hotel Properties
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.
