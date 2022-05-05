Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $392.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.77. 1,405,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,836. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74. Summit Materials has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,189,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,881,000 after acquiring an additional 174,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,974,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,235,000 after acquiring an additional 172,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 33.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 107,523 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 103,756 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 82,316 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

