Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $392.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:SUM traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.77. 1,405,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,836. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74. Summit Materials has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.
About Summit Materials (Get Rating)
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Materials (SUM)
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.