Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.61 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of SNCY traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.54. 388,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,223. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $42.47.

SNCY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

In related news, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 59,349 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,639,812.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,941.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $28,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 162,212 shares of company stock worth $4,457,532 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,168,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,839,000 after buying an additional 598,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 189,001 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 78,044 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 65,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

