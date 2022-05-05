SunContract (SNC) Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last Week

SunContract (SNC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last seven days, SunContract has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One SunContract coin can now be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SunContract has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $304,106.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00029935 BTC.

SunContract Coin Profile

SNC is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

SunContract Coin Trading

