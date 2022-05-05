Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.44, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 67.88%. Sunoco’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS.

NYSE SUN traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,269. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.53. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sunoco by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sunoco by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Sunoco by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Sunoco by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 371,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,668 shares during the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

