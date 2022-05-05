SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $350.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.56 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Shares of SPWR traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.08. 3,645,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,687,904. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.96 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SunPower has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $34.61.

Get SunPower alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,756,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 246,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 99,854 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 717.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 99,722 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 61,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 324.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 43,679 shares in the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SPWR. UBS Group raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.53.

SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.