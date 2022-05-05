Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Sunrun stock opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 2.24.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.38). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $676,518.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $33,299.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,056 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. CWM LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 512.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 743.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Sunrun by 120.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 309.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

