Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $207.33 Million

Analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) will post sales of $207.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $193.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $219.77 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $117.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $798.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $754.00 million to $869.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $908.35 million, with estimates ranging from $847.00 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 240.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

Shares of NYSE:SHO traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.47. 5,604,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,858,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.17 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 618.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 518,704 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 204,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 168,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $675,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

