Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Sunworks in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

Shares of SUNW stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.16. Sunworks has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35.

Sunworks ( NASDAQ:SUNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.26). Sunworks had a negative net margin of 26.32% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunworks will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gaylon Morris bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sunworks by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 97,834 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sunworks in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sunworks in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sunworks by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 961,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Sunworks in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects.

