Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Shares Up 6.3%

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.43. 81,173 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 282,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

A number of research firms have commented on SLGG. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Super League Gaming from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40.

Super League Gaming ( NASDAQ:SLGG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 84.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 110.2% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

