Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 15.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Shares of SGC stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 48,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,261. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $250.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.91. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 61.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. 40.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SGC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barrington Research upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Superior Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

