Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 127.50 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 126.50 ($1.58). Approximately 4,123,596 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,779,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.50 ($1.57).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.87) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.75) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 136 ($1.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 124.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 121.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 1.49 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

