Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $190.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s current price.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC reduced their target price on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.60.

Airbnb stock opened at $156.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.64 and a beta of 0.27. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.98.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.93, for a total transaction of $1,135,624.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 27,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $4,174,892.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 723,246 shares of company stock valued at $118,858,067. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,339,000 after acquiring an additional 53,962 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Airbnb by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,602,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

