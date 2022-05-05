SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Sells $399,392.40 in Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michelle Draper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02.

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $24.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $513.37. 558,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,987. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.80. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $479.10 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $538.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $631.73.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 34.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $746.53.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

