SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $550.00 price target on the bank’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised SVB Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $702.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $746.53.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $537.51 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $479.10 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $540.49 and its 200-day moving average is $632.55.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $2.34. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 34.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $2,291,653.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,995 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,559. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

