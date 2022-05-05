Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Short Interest Up 22.1% in April

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,627,100 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the March 31st total of 1,332,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,067.8 days.

OTCMKTS:SSREF opened at $83.15 on Thursday. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $82.27 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.24 and a 200 day moving average of $96.29.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Swiss Re to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

