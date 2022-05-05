Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.56.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Barclays raised their target price on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Switch alerts:

NYSE SWCH traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $30.43. 2,091,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,689. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Switch has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 420.00%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,229,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,658,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,692,539.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,682,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 4,985.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,499 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,000 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 270.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,542 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,440,000. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.