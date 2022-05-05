Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) Given New GBX 320 Price Target at UBS Group

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from GBX 400 ($5.00) to GBX 320 ($4.00) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SYYYF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 610 ($7.62) to GBX 460 ($5.75) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 460 ($5.75) to GBX 420 ($5.25) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Synthomer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Synthomer from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Synthomer stock remained flat at $$6.24 during trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.24. Synthomer has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $7.07.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

