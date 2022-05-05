Tadeu Marroco Purchases 5 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,362 ($42.00) per share, with a total value of £168.10 ($209.99).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,264 ($40.77) per share, with a total value of £130.56 ($163.10).

On Monday, March 28th, Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($41.15), for a total value of £278,573.58 ($347,999.48).

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,243 ($40.51) per share, with a total value of £162.15 ($202.56).

LON BATS traded up GBX 31.50 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,359 ($41.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,409. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,225.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,977.42. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($31.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($43.18). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a GBX 54.45 ($0.68) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

BATS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($38.73) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($48.72) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($49.97) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($49.97) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($44.97) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,783.89 ($47.27).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

