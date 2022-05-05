Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for approximately 0.9% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.23. 1,796,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,915. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.84 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.40.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

