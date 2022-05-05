TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TAL. StockNews.com downgraded TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.29.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

NYSE TAL opened at $3.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 367.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAL Education Group (Get Rating)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.