Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

TGB stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,233,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,633. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $515.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

