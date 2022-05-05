TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives $53.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.38.

TASK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TaskUs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $29.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $226.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TaskUs Company Profile (Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.