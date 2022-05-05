TCTC Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,093 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 1.1% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $25,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 185,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,617 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.64. The stock had a trading volume of 21,988,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,881,232. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average is $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

