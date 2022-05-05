TCTC Holdings LLC Has $17.46 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $17,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Altria Group by 480.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,097,000 after buying an additional 2,147,400 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in Altria Group by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after buying an additional 727,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,832,000 after buying an additional 681,717 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 748,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,470,000 after purchasing an additional 524,056 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,780,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,051,000 after purchasing an additional 503,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,984,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,270,630. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $101.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

