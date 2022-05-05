TCTC Holdings LLC Has $3.12 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,277 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in Salesforce by 719.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Salesforce by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $501,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,035 shares of company stock valued at $32,957,113 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM stock traded down $13.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.30. 8,321,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,363,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $170.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.26.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

