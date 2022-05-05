TCTC Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 2.2% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $51,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after buying an additional 722,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,535,000 after buying an additional 392,308 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,541,000 after buying an additional 114,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in International Business Machines by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,863,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,994,000 after buying an additional 252,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,312,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,103,000 after buying an additional 74,490 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

IBM stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,942,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,508. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.52 and a 200 day moving average of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.54%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

