TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases 15,800 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 337,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $12,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CBRE Group increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.54.

NYSE:LVS traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.55. 5,720,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,328,292. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.52. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $59.84.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

