TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases 71 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,450 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $248.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,910,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,065. The firm has a market cap of $184.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.43. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.05% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.81.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

