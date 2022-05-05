TCTC Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,593,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $241.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,158. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.08. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $91.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.44.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.