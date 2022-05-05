TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 336 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC owned about 0.39% of Arcosa worth $9,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcosa by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Arcosa by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Arcosa by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Arcosa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACA traded down $2.75 on Thursday, reaching $53.06. The company had a trading volume of 120,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,290. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.44. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $65.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $521.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.33 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

