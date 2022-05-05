TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 500 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $43,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,858,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,057,983. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $268.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.41.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 166.34%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.92%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.07.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

