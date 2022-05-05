TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 78 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.5% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $35,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,883,000 after acquiring an additional 426,296 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after buying an additional 1,041,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,658,000 after buying an additional 738,582 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,884,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,759,000 after buying an additional 132,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after buying an additional 1,834,683 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo stock traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,523,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572,841. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.65. The company has a market cap of $235.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

