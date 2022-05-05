TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 943 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Carter’s worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carter’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 740,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,001,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Carter’s by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 30,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,662. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average of $96.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.14 and a 12-month high of $111.17.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.27. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 39.89%.

CRI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Carter’s Profile (Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.